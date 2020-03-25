Using Your Freezer A Lot? Here’s Ina Garten’s Go To Freezer Tips!
If you’re hanging out at home for the foreseeable future, you’re probably using your freezer A LOT.
To be fair, it is a magical device that keeps things REALLY, REALLY cold.
If you’re a bit of a freezer newbie or a seasoned freezer vet who wants to make sure all the goods in your ice box are safe, then look no further!
Ina Garten took to Instagram to share some wise words of the freezer nature:
I used to keep only chicken stock, vanilla ice cream and vodka in my freezer but now I’m really learning how to use it! A few tips- Allow food to cool to room temp before packing it in containers, Leave a space in the container because liquids expand when they freeze, Label each container so you know what it is and when you froze it, Don’t stack containers until they’re frozen so they freeze quickly, and Defrost food in the fridge overnight rather than on the counter. It’s safer! What’s in your freezer?? #staysafe
Huh! Didn’t know some of those.
There ya go, from the Barefoot Contessa herself!