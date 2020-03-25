Using Your Freezer A Lot? Here’s Ina Garten’s Go To Freezer Tips!

If you’re hanging out at home for the foreseeable future, you’re probably using your freezer A LOT.

To be fair, it is a magical device that keeps things REALLY, REALLY cold.

If you’re a bit of a freezer newbie or a seasoned freezer vet who wants to make sure all the goods in your ice box are safe, then look no further!

Ina Garten took to Instagram to share some wise words of the freezer nature:

Huh! Didn’t know some of those.

There ya go, from the Barefoot Contessa herself!