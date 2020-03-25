Listen Live

Using Your Freezer A Lot? Here’s Ina Garten’s Go To Freezer Tips!

If you’re hanging out at home for the foreseeable future, you’re probably using your freezer […]

By Josh

If you’re hanging out at home for the foreseeable future, you’re probably using your freezer A LOT.

To be fair, it is a magical device that keeps things REALLY, REALLY cold.

If you’re a bit of a freezer newbie or a seasoned freezer vet who wants to make sure all the goods in your ice box are safe, then look no further!

Ina Garten took to Instagram to share some wise words of the freezer nature:

Huh! Didn’t know some of those.

There ya go, from the Barefoot Contessa herself!

Related posts

A Cute New BUNNY! Sort of.

A Course On Happiness? Totally Free!

Quarantine Routines? Might Help You With Your New Routine!