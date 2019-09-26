Using Your Phone On The Toilet Is Giving People Piles

But what is the side effects of a cheeky swipe through Instagram while on the can?

Doctors are warning that this practise can give you piles, lumps inside and around your bum.

The reality is that the more you use your phone on the toilet, the longer you will sit there- meaning that pressure increases on the veins in the bum area…

While in the past, some of us took a good book into the toilet with us, these days it’s more likely to be your smart phone.

‘Tempting as it may be to scroll through your apps while you’re waiting to perform, doctors don’t recommend it.’

So next time you decide to play a game of Candy Crush on the can- perhaps think again!

