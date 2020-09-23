Vanessa Bryant Is Suing LA Sheriff’s Dept. Over Photos Allegedly Taken By Deputies At Crash Scene

Vanessa claims cellphone pictures were taken at the scene of the horrific helicopter crash that killed Kobe and Gianna Bryant and seven others in late January. Vanessa says the pics were leaked online and have caused her family severe emotional stress.

According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, “no fewer than 8 sheriff’s deputies at the crash site, pulled out their personal cell phones and snapped photos of the dead children, parents, and coaches. The deputies took these photos for their own personal gratification.”

The suit claims the photos were shared among the deputies, and that one deputy showed the photos to a woman at a bar. According to TMZ, the bartender overheard a conversation and called the sheriff’s department to report it.