Vanna White Hosts ‘Wheel of Fortune’ While Pat Sajak Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Thursday’s taping of Wheel of Fortune was cancelled because Pat Sajak underwent “emergency surgery to correct a blocked intestine. But the show will go on. While Pat is recovering, Vanna White will step up and host the show! Pat Sajak has hosted the show since 1982 and Vanna has been by his side ever since!

