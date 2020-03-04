VIDEO: Alex Trebek Gives One Year Update On Health

Wednesday morning, Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek gave us an update on his health.

Alex, who is battling Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer, says he has surpassed the one year survival rate, which is only 18%.

He goes on explaining that the journey to this marker has not been easy, and how he has even struggled with deep depression while fighting through the pain of treatments.

Keep fighting Alex, we’re in your corner!