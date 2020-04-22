Video Calls Are Driving People To Book Plastic Surgery Consultations

Due to the lockdown, we’ve all been forced to remotely work and socialize, communicating mostly via video chat. Thanks to this new way of communication, people are beginning to see their true colours!

Plastic surgeons say that they are super busy with consultations and people looking to book appointments for cosmetic procedures…

Suddenly faced with their own faces, doctors say individuals who are now working from home aren’t used to looking at themselves so much. People are basically being forced to look at themselves more than ever before…

I figure, I’ll need at least two weeks notice before I can re-enter myself into society!

