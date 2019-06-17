VIDEO: Ed Sheeran’s Obsession With Ketchup Turned Commercial
Heinz Ketchup Ad Based on REAL Life Event
Ed Sheeran has been VERY open about his love for ketchup. –Not just any ketchup, HEINZ Ketchup. So much so that he has a tattoo of the bottle’s label on his arm!
(Courtesy of Ed Sheeran Instagram- @teddysphotos)
Ed had been sending Heinz possible ideas for commercials and one of those ideas that he direct messaged the company has now become, word-for-word, a TV ad!
Heinz posted the video to their YouTube channel with the caption: