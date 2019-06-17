VIDEO: Ed Sheeran’s Obsession With Ketchup Turned Commercial

Ed Sheeran has been VERY open about his love for ketchup. –Not just any ketchup, HEINZ Ketchup. So much so that he has a tattoo of the bottle’s label on his arm!

(Courtesy of Ed Sheeran Instagram- @teddysphotos)

Ed had been sending Heinz possible ideas for commercials and one of those ideas that he direct messaged the company has now become, word-for-word, a TV ad!

Heinz posted the video to their YouTube channel with the caption:

“Heinz Tomato Ketchup superfan, Ed Sheeran, came to us with a great idea for a Heinz Advert based on his own experience. We were thrilled to make it happen. From one super fan to another. It has to be Ed Sheeran and Heinz.”

(Video & Image Courtesy of Heinz Ketchup/YouTube)