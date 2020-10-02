VIDEO: Hugh Jackman REALLY Loves New Boots

Hugh Jackman shared a hilarious new commercial he stars in for designer boots.

In the ad, he’s sitting in a meeting with an R.M. Williams executive, who is obviously happy that Hugh loves their boots, but we quickly learn that Hugh may love them just a bit too much!

He took the line in the contract instructing him to “only wear R.M. Williams boots” literally, and then we come to realize Hugh is sitting in the meeting with the exec, wearing absolutely nothing… BUT the boots.