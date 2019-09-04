Vienna is the World’s Most Livable City

The annual Global Liveability Index of 140 cities around the world, ranked by The Economist Intelligence Unit, is out. Cities are judged on a number of factors including stability, culture and environment, education and infrastructure, and health care; infrastructure and stability, risk of crime and terrorism etc.

Here are the Top 10 best and worst:

The world’s most livable cities 2019

1. Vienna, Austria

2. Melbourne, Australia

3. Sydney, Australia

4. Osaka, Japan

5. Calgary, Canada

6. Vancouver, Canada

7. Toronto, Canada

7. Tokyo, Japan

9. Copenhagen, Denmark

10. Adelaide, Australia

The world’s least livable cities 2019

1. Damascus, Syria

2. Lagos, Nigeria

3. Dhaka, Bangladesh

4. Tripoli, Libya

5. Karachi, Pakistan

6. Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea

7. Harare, Zimbabwe

8. Douala, Cameroon

9. Algiers, Algeria

10. Caracas, Venezuela