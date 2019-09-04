Listen Live

Vienna is the World’s Most Livable City

3 Canadian cities make the Top 10

The annual Global Liveability Index of 140 cities around the world, ranked by The Economist Intelligence Unit, is out. Cities are judged on a number of factors including stability, culture and environment, education and infrastructure, and health care; infrastructure and stability, risk of crime and terrorism etc.

Here are the Top 10 best and worst:

The world’s most livable cities 2019

1. Vienna, Austria
2. Melbourne, Australia
3. Sydney, Australia
4. Osaka, Japan
5. Calgary, Canada
6. Vancouver, Canada
7. Toronto, Canada
7. Tokyo, Japan
9. Copenhagen, Denmark
10. Adelaide, Australia

 

The world’s least livable cities 2019

1. Damascus, Syria
2. Lagos, Nigeria
3. Dhaka, Bangladesh
4. Tripoli, Libya
5. Karachi, Pakistan
6. Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea
7. Harare, Zimbabwe
8. Douala, Cameroon
9. Algiers, Algeria
10. Caracas, Venezuela

Image: Vienna, Austria by Pedro Szekely/ Flikr Creative Commons

