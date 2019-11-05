Listen Live

Vin Diesel Had the Sweetest Birthday Wish for Paul Walker’s Daughter

"Love you kid. Uncle Vin."

By Darryl on the Drive

Vin Diesel sent out a 21st Birthday wish to Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow this week.

It’s no secret that Vin Diesel and Paul Walker were the closest of friends. A bond cemented through their years of acting together in ‘The Fast and the Furious’ movie franchise.

In the photo, Meadow is pictured with Vin Diesel’s 4 year-old daughter, Pauline who was named after Paul Walker.

The loving Birthday message ends with; “Love you kid. Uncle Vin.”

Related posts

Madagascar A Musical Adventure Jr. in Barrie

Barrie’s Downtown Countdown Family Headliner Announced

Waves Crashed Through Wasaga Beach Last Night