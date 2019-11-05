Vin Diesel Had the Sweetest Birthday Wish for Paul Walker’s Daughter
"Love you kid. Uncle Vin."
Vin Diesel sent out a 21st Birthday wish to Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow this week.
It’s no secret that Vin Diesel and Paul Walker were the closest of friends. A bond cemented through their years of acting together in ‘The Fast and the Furious’ movie franchise.
In the photo, Meadow is pictured with Vin Diesel’s 4 year-old daughter, Pauline who was named after Paul Walker.
The loving Birthday message ends with; “Love you kid. Uncle Vin.”
I could say that I am so proud of the person you are becoming… but the truth is I have always been proud of you. Happy Birthday Meadow! I know it’s your 21st and you wanted to go big in Japan, but the family has a cake waiting for you when you get home, so hurry. Love you kid. Uncle Vin