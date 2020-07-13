Vintage Super Mario Bros. Video Game Sells At Auction For Record Price!

An unopened copy of Super Mario Bros. from 1985 has been sold at an auction for $114,000. A bidder who didn’t want to be named scooped up the early version of the game.

The Super Mario Bros. copy that sold for a new record was part of a collection of video games from the 1980s and ’90s that sold to various buyers for nearly $700,000, which was well above Heritage Auction’s initial target of about $500,000. Other titles auctioned off included “Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out!” a 1987 video game based on the former heavyweight boxing champion, that sold for $50,400.

(A rare version from a Super Mario Bros. test launch sold last year.)