Vintage Super Mario Bros. Video Game Sells At Auction For Record Price!
Remember blowing on the game so it would work? Good Times!
An unopened copy of Super Mario Bros. from 1985 has been sold at an auction for $114,000. A bidder who didn’t want to be named scooped up the early version of the game.
The Super Mario Bros. copy that sold for a new record was part of a collection of video games from the 1980s and ’90s that sold to various buyers for nearly $700,000, which was well above Heritage Auction’s initial target of about $500,000. Other titles auctioned off included “Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out!” a 1987 video game based on the former heavyweight boxing champion, that sold for $50,400.
(A rare version from a Super Mario Bros. test launch sold last year.)