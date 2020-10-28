VIRAL MOMENT: Crock-Pot Facebook Drama? Only For Crockstars!

Twitter lost it a few days ago over… the drama in a crock-pot Facebook group!

I cannot make this up, this is a REAL story.

Check out this Tweet that went VIRAL:

damn what went down in the crock pot group pic.twitter.com/jgqVYi8D7x — Sarah Hollowell 🐋 (@sarahhollowell) October 22, 2020

Plenty of folks chimed in after seeing this lengthy message:

“go to your mother’s house and say what you were going to type” 🔥🔥🔥 — 🎃 texas janesaw massacre 🎃 (@JaneNX01) October 22, 2020

While others, were still trying to process the information:

I can’t get over crockstar as a noun. — maureek f. (@thingsnoticed) October 22, 2020

Apparently drama is common in Facebook groups like this:

I used to belong to a service dog puppy group, and hoo-boy, the drama we had there too. — Gretchen (@GretchenHHH) October 22, 2020

INCREDIBLE. I love when the internet finds funny stuff like this!