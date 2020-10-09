VIRAL MOMENT: How One Call For Cards, Got THOUSANDS Of Responses!

Even though 2020 is arguably one of the toughest years we’ve all faced, there is still a HUGE amount of incredibly kind folks just doing their thang.

Case in point this awesome story from Philly.

Dr. Theresa Chapple tweeted out just a few days ago this plea to help her child’s four year old daughter fighting Sickle Cell (it says cancer, but that was a mistake):

Dear parents of small children, I have a 4 y.o. friend having a tough time fighting cancer at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. I would like your help in making her smile. Could your child make and send Zion a get well card? — Dr. Theresa Chapple (@Theresa_Chapple) October 5, 2020

A very simple request: some get well soon cards for a young, scared, brave kid who is in the hospital!

I don’t think the Doc understood what was coming next.

THOUSAND OF USERS HIT Dr. Chapple up!

900 cards to be sent so far, and more coming!

So awesome to think that this stuff is still happening!

Here’s a pic of Zion with her mom, Sara Hicks below:

People have sent meal vouchers, toys, and so much more!

Here’s a couple of cards that have showed up:

If you want to send one, here is the address:

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

Oncology Unit, Care of Zion Hicks

3401 Civic Center Blvd.

Room 37 – 3 East Oncology

Philadelphia, PA 19104

U.S.A

