Virtual Art Party: Black-Out Poetry with Victoria Butler

https://maclarenart.com/product/black-out-poetry-with-victoria-butler/

Join Barrie Poet Laureate Victoria Butler for a hands-on art party from the comfort of home on Wednesday November 25 from 5:30 – 7:00pm! In this engaging virtual workshop, participants will explore the many creative methods to make visual poetry using a variety of additive and subtractive techniques. Register at maclarenart.com.