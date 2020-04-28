Virtual Parliament Went EXACTLY How You Think!

Our MPS all joined together for the first time ONLINE, and it went… poorly.

If you’ve been in a ZOOM call over the past few weeks, there is a lot to learn, such as:

When to speak

When to mute your mic

When to not stand up whilst not wearing pants

When to leave the meeting

How to make it look like you’re not drinking

All the essential skills.

With that in mind, our government adjourned together and well… here’s the Twitter thread:

Congratulations to minister @PattyHajdu for being the first MP to forget to unmute before speaking up in virtual parliament, and minister @jyduclos for being the first MP to unmute himself and speak over an other MP.

22 minutes in, and I'm loving virtual parliament. — Christopher G. Nardi (@ChrisGNardi) April 28, 2020

And we have a NEW WINNER: MP @KerryDiotte, the first to interrupt virtual parliament because "he can't hear any sound". It was instantly resolved magically. — Christopher G. Nardi (@ChrisGNardi) April 28, 2020

Oh, NEW PRIZE: @paulmanly is the first MP to miss out on his speaking time, allegedly for "technical issues" as per @AnthonyRota. HISTORY — Christopher G. Nardi (@ChrisGNardi) April 28, 2020

Oh, a SECOND PRIZE for @paulmanly : First MP to interrupt another MP (@GordJohns) by taking a phone call.

I cannot wait for the write up by the Library of Parliament on this historic session. — Christopher G. Nardi (@ChrisGNardi) April 28, 2020

Obviously not visible on the livestream, but MP @Cathy_McLeod wins the award for first known MP to disconnect from virtual parliament because of a crashing computer. First of many, one can presume?https://t.co/iiVRbem04I — Christopher G. Nardi (@ChrisGNardi) April 28, 2020

Minister @BillBlair, who is currently leader in "most number of visible pixels in one screen" pic.twitter.com/qxFEssZqAJ — Christopher G. Nardi (@ChrisGNardi) April 28, 2020

It was rough. Hopefully our lawmakers will get the hang of things, and we’ll get that curve flattened!