Virtual Parliament Went EXACTLY How You Think!

Oh Canada... we don't know when to talk in Zoom calls....

Our MPS all joined together for the first time ONLINE, and it went… poorly.

If you’ve been in a ZOOM call over the past few weeks, there is a lot to learn, such as:

  • When to speak
  • When to mute your mic
  • When to not stand up whilst not wearing pants
  • When to leave the meeting
  • How to make it look like you’re not drinking

All the essential skills.

With that in mind, our government adjourned together and well… here’s the Twitter thread:

It was rough. Hopefully our lawmakers will get the hang of things, and we’ll get that curve flattened!

