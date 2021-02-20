Who loves a good game of trivia? This Virtual Trivia Night fundraiser is for you! Zoom in on Saturday, February 20 at 7pm for an evening of laughs…and some friendly competition! 😉

Trivia queen Linda from Canvas Brewing Co. will be hosting the event and will test your knowledge on music, history, sports and so much more! All proceeds of this event are donated to the charity Finding them Homes!

Cost to register is $10 per screen/household

Chances to win awesome draw prizes during the game!

How to Join

We are taking payments by e-transfer only. Please ensure you can use the Zoom app before registering.

Where to send your e-transfer:

Please email to FTHfundraising@outlook.com and use the password TRIVIA

Please include these details in the notes of the e-transfer:

Your email address and contact telephone number

Please note your donation is for the trivia night fundraiser

Once your e-transfer is processed you will receive an email confirming your registration. Zoom sign in codes will be sent to you closer to the event date.

Have questions? Please comment on this post or email to FTHfundraising@outlook.com!

Thank you so much for your support! Game On! ❤