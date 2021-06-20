VIRTUAL WALK TO END ALS
ALS doesn’t stop and neither will we. The Walk to End ALS returns as a virtual event Sunday, June 20th.
To help people affected by ALS throughout the COVID-19 crisis, there have been timely and effective changes to their programs so the ALS Society of Canada can continue to provide vital community-based support services at a distance.
People can still register for the Walk in their community, and the event day celebration will be both local and united with the broader online community.
Now more than ever, funds raised through the event will be essential in helping us to continue to provide community-based support to people and families living with the disease in Ontario and ensure a strong pipeline of funding for the best of Canadian ALS research.
To register or donate, click HERE.