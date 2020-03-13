Voices Ring Out in Empty Italian Street Amid Lockdown

Amid the Covid-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown in Italy, the streets are quiet. @valmercurrii posted a video on Twitter of their hometown Seina. In the video, the street is empty but voices from windows ring out in perfect harmony. The song is Canto della Verbena’ (‘And While Siena Sleeps’) which is like a local ‘anthem’.

Take a listen. It’s beautiful.

People of my hometown #Siena sing a popular song from their houses along an empty street to warm their hearts during the Italian #lockdown. — valemercurii (@valemercurii) March 12, 2020

Movement in Italy is limited to urgent medical and professional need. Shops are closed except pharmacies and those carrying food. According to Italy’s Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, in the first 10 towns in Northern Italy that were declared Red Zones and locked down 2 weeks ago, there have been no new cases.