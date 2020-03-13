Listen Live

Voices Ring Out in Empty Italian Street Amid Lockdown

A moment of beautiful humanity as neighbours sing out windows.

By Host Blogs, Lisa Morgan

Amid the Covid-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown in Italy, the streets are quiet. @valmercurrii posted a video on Twitter of their hometown Seina. In the video, the street is empty but voices from windows ring out in perfect harmony. The song is Canto della Verbena’ (‘And While Siena Sleeps’) which is like a local ‘anthem’.

Take a listen. It’s beautiful.

 

Movement in Italy is limited to urgent medical and professional need. Shops are closed except pharmacies and those carrying food. According to Italy’s Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, in the first 10 towns in Northern Italy that were declared Red Zones and locked down 2 weeks ago, there have been no new cases.

Related posts

Bob Marley’s 75th Birthday Celebrated With New Video

THE FEBRUARY BLUES FESTIVAL XXIII

Gwyneth Paltrow Launching ‘the goop lab’ on Netflix

LISTEN: John Legend & Kelly Clarkson’s Version of “Baby It’s Cold Outside”

WATCH: “Mariah Carey Is Christmas” Trailer

John Mann, Lead Singer of Spirit Of The West, Has Died

LISTEN: Taylor Swift Releases New ‘Cats’ Song “Beautiful Ghosts”

Camila Cabello is Going on Tour!

Taylor Swift Writes Original Song For “Cats” Movie