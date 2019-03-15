Volunteer Opportunity for Battle of Robots

Battle of Robots returns to Georgian College March 16 and 17:

Looking for something cool to do over the March Break? Close to 100 volunteers are needed to support Georgian’s third annual Robotics Competition, March 15 to 17. Technical knowledge is not required for most positions, and Volunteers can be as young as 13. You’ll see cool robots in action, Get free food, a cool T-shirt, and Tools or training to do the job. The Robotics Competition is not Open to the Public, so volunteering will Get You In!

For more information contact mark.gatenby@georgiancollege.ca