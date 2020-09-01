Listen Live

Wait… Does That Say Pokemon… OH MY!

I choose to ignore this, GO RAICHU!

By Josh, Kool Tech

Pokemon fans across the globe woke up to a trending hashtag, that’s well uh… concerning.

The latest Pokemon mobile game, Pokemon Masters, received an update. That’s the story. Kind of!

The game was updated a week ago to Pokemon Masters Ex. Nintendo has been promoting the new and updated game all across social platforms.

They’ve been using the hashtag: #pokemonmastersex!

See the issue?

POKEMON – MASTERS – EX.

POKEMON MASTER SEX.

OH MY GOD.

Twitter LOST IT:

Yeah that’s bad.

Company hasn’t said or done anything yet, but expect an apology tomorrow LOL.

