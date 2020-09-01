Wait… Does That Say Pokemon… OH MY!
I choose to ignore this, GO RAICHU!
Pokemon fans across the globe woke up to a trending hashtag, that’s well uh… concerning.
The latest Pokemon mobile game, Pokemon Masters, received an update. That’s the story. Kind of!
The game was updated a week ago to Pokemon Masters Ex. Nintendo has been promoting the new and updated game all across social platforms.
They’ve been using the hashtag: #pokemonmastersex!
See the issue?
POKEMON – MASTERS – EX.
POKEMON MASTER SEX.
OH MY GOD.
Twitter LOST IT:
The Pokémon The Pokémon
company seeing company #PokémonMastersEX realizing why
trending at #1: it’s trending: pic.twitter.com/zuPyZOe3D8
— What IGN thinks is worse than Fortnite (@IGNWorseThan) September 1, 2020
Fixed your logo Pokemon. Please hire me.#pokemonmastersex pic.twitter.com/oVFLkBlOU0
— Michael (@MarioIsBroken) September 1, 2020
#pokemonmastersex In one image pic.twitter.com/3pp9IfdUpX
— Pnuema💫 (@BreathoftheWol2) September 1, 2020
Yeah that’s bad.
Company hasn’t said or done anything yet, but expect an apology tomorrow LOL.