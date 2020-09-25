WAIT, WHO IS ON INSTAGRAM NOW?

Seems like everyone in the world for the most part, has signed up for an Instagram account!

The newest addition to the platform? An iconic television broadcaster whose voice would calm you to sleep within seconds.

Sir David Attenborough joined Instagram on Friday! He aimed to used the platform to promote the dangers of climate change, and ways that regular folks can make a difference.



Craziest part of this story?

Within four hours, he had 1 MILLION followers! That’s the fast time to reach the accolade, beating out the record previously held by Jennifer Aniston.

Shout out to Sir David, your voice is gold.