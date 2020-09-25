WAIT, WHO IS ON INSTAGRAM NOW?
I feel more calm just thinking of their voice.
Seems like everyone in the world for the most part, has signed up for an Instagram account!
The newest addition to the platform? An iconic television broadcaster whose voice would calm you to sleep within seconds.
Sir David Attenborough joined Instagram on Friday! He aimed to used the platform to promote the dangers of climate change, and ways that regular folks can make a difference.
View this post on Instagram
David Attenborough has spent a lifetime travelling, exploring the wild places of our planet and documenting the living world in all its variety and wonder. He’s also witnessed the damaged caused. Saving our planet is now a communications challenge. We know what to do, we just need the will. That’s why we want to share this message on Instagram. Because there is hope and together, we can inspire change. Social media isn’t David’s usual habitat so while he’s recorded messages solely for Instagram, like the one in this post, we’re helping to run this account. In case you’re wondering, ‘we’ are Jonnie and Colin and we worked with David on A Life On Our Planet. So, as well as sharing the messages he’s recorded especially for this account we’ll also post some exclusive clips and behind the scenes content. Stay tuned.
Craziest part of this story?
Within four hours, he had 1 MILLION followers! That’s the fast time to reach the accolade, beating out the record previously held by Jennifer Aniston.
Shout out to Sir David, your voice is gold.