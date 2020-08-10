Walmart Canada Makes Masks Mandatory In All Stores Starting August 12th!

Walmart announced that regardless of local government mandates, face coverings will be mandatory if you want to shop in one of their stores beginning this week.

Customers are asked to bring their own face masks when they shop!

Walmart has already stepped up their safety measures which include, increased cleaning, wellness checks for staff, limiting customers in the stores, cleaning shopping carts, and also installing plexiglass dividers at check out.

Walmart has more than 400 stores across Canada.