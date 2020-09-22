Walmart is Dropping Price Matching Starting Next Month
Walmart’s long standing price matching offer is coming to an end on October 15.
According to Walmart theses are the reasons given:
- Minimal usage of the ad match option
- Delays at the checkout
After October 15th, you’ll no longer be able to ad match other retailers in-store or at Walmart.ca. Walmart stores will however still price match their own website, Walmart.ca (should an item be available for less online).