Walmart is Dropping Price Matching Starting Next Month

By Darryl on the Drive

Walmart’s long standing price matching offer is coming to an end on October 15.

According to Walmart theses are the reasons given:

  • Minimal usage of the ad match option
  • Delays at the checkout 

After October 15th, you’ll no longer be able to ad match other retailers in-store or at Walmart.ca. Walmart stores will however still price match their own website, Walmart.ca (should an item be available for less online).

