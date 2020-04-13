WALMART SAYS THEY ARE SELLING OUT OF THIS NOW

First it was sanitizer, lysol and toilet paper…. Now it appears to be hair clippers and hair dye that are flying off the store shelves…

Our shopping patterns have changed since the pandemic hit and our new shopping ways are showing that we are spending more time at home!

CEO at Walmart, Doug McMillon shares what we are now deeming essentials.

Food was and still is the biggest purchase for customers weekly these days. But also, puzzles, games DVD’s and educational products have been hot items.

As we had into week 5(?) of this pandemic, people are starting to get a little fuzzy! McMillon says that the company is seeing more beard trimmers and hair colour and things like that selling out.

Here’s a rough breakdown of people’s buying patterns in the last few weeks.

WEEK1:

Sanitizer, soaps and disinfectants

WEEK: 2

Toilet Paper

WEEK: 3 & 4

Spiral hams and baking yeast!

WEEK 5:

Hair clippers and hair dye