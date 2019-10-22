Want A Candle That Smells Like Mountain Dew?

Mountain Dew is more than just a drink for some- its a way of life.

But when you’ve had a little too much dew- Etsy Shop Candle Co, is here for you! Its a Mountain Dew Scented Candle in a can!

If for some reason you want the candle in the Mountain Dew can, but don’t want it to smell like it, you can choose one of the other 40 scents.

You can get the Mountain Dew soy candle on Etsy for $15. There’s also a Diet Mountain Dew can version.