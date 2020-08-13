Want A Good Night’s Sleep? Go To Bed At 10:39PM
Don't sleep naked!
According to a new report commissioned by eve Sleep – the sleep and mattress experts – there are things you can do to ensure a good night’s sleep!
Things like going to bed at the right time, sleeping in a cooler room, and switching off the devices well before bedtime.
If you truly want to get some much-needed rem, there are things that you should try. They are;
Stop using your phones 37 minutes before closing your eyes
Go to bed at 10.39 pm
Ensure your bedroom temperature is 16.1°C
Put on clean bedding
Make sure the room is dark
Have a room painted white
Make sure your bedroom is tidy
Wear pajamas
Read a book – not an e-reader!
Curl up on your right side with your legs curled up
Avoid cuddling with a partner
Almost half of the people in the survey confessed that they sleep better without their partner in the bed next to them. Just under 25% say they sleep naked!