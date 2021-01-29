WANTED: MATTRESS TESTER

How would you like to get paid to sleep? Sounds like a dream!

How does a job testing mattresses sound? The website SleepJunkie will pay three grand for a person to test a few mattresses over a couple of months.

You have to give a thorough evaluation. The big plus is you’ll get to keep your favourite. Job requirements — writing skills, good at sleeping, and must sleep alone.

They don’t want anyone waking you up at night (but wouldn’t you want to know if the bed squeaked?). LOL!

Yes, this is a US-only job, but how awesome would it be!