Warner Bros. Makes ‘Just Mercy’ Free To Rent For ‘Systemic Racism’ Education

The 2019 film “Just Mercy,” which outlines courtroom struggles against racial injustice and mass incarceration, was made free as of yesterday on digital platforms courtesy of Warner Brothers.

The movie is based on, attorney Bryan Stevenson’s 2014 memoir “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption,” one of the books that has rocketed to the top of best-seller lists as protests have swept the United States.

In the film, Michael B. Jordan plays attorney Bryan Stevenson, founder of the Equal Justice Initiative, who helps a character played by Jamie Foxx.

The movie will be free throughout the month of June!