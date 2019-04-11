Warner Bros Says “No Way Trump, You’re Not Using Our Music!”

President Donald Trump posted another message to twitter using music from “The Dark Knight” Batman Movie…The video on Twitter appeared to be part of his 2020 reelection campaign and within hours millions had viewed it!

Soon after, Warner Bros. Picture filed a copyright infringement complaint because The Trump campaign used a piece of the Batman Soundtrack without permission! By Tuesday night the video had been removed and replaced with a twitter- all in Caps that read “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.”