Warner Bros. ‘The Witches’ Sparks Backlash From People With Disabilities

While many are very excited about the new version of ‘The Witches,’ Warner Bros are in hot water over the depiction of Anne Hathaway’s character.

Hathaway plays the Grand Witch, and she has missing fingers. Many people with disabilities pointed out that she appears to have Ectrodactyly, which is a limb abnormality that’s commonly referred to as “split hand.”

In a statement, the studio said it “regretted any offense caused.”

Advocates fear that portraying villains with physical defects can perpetuate stereotypes that disabilities are abnormal or scary.