WarnerMedia Launches Internal Investigation for “Ellen Show”

The higher-ups sent a memo to staff last week, according to Variety informing staff that a third party has been brought in and current staff and former staff will be interviewed regarding their experiences working on the long-running daytime show.

In April, Variety reported on the treatment of legacy crew members during the coronavirus lockdown. In mid-July, BuzzFeed published a report alleging racism and intimidation on the show.

At the time, a Warner Bros. spokesperson acknowledged that communication could have been better but cited complications due to the chaos caused by COVID-19.