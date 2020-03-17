WARNING: A STUPID COVID-19 TikTok Challenge That’s Trending!
Don't be this dumb, please.
I cannot believe that this is a thing.
A reminder, COVID-19 is a pandemic, and you’ve got to be careful of your people time, hand washing and more.
This tweet went VIRAL because of a DUMB TikTok challenge that some have unfortunately taken on:
Y’all participating in the new Corona Challenge? This is on a plane btw… pic.twitter.com/w1XwVRZd87
— Cash ✌🏾HYPE (@CashNastyGaming) March 15, 2020
I genuinely hope that this is a joke and people aren’t doing this seriously but…
THERE’S ANOTHER ONE:
Yeah she is in for Corona Challenge😝😍
This is on a plane too and i think she did better than her #COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/mnX8l7DWP5
— Dr. Vedika (@vishkanyaaaa) March 16, 2020
Twitter reacted accordingly:
Somebody please shoot her. We don’t want this creature to reproduce. Thanks.
— Лигеја (@Agrafena16) March 16, 2020
F'n Corona or not, what's wrong with these people? When you combine stupidity with selfie mode on a camera! Yuck! 😳
— VIN NAIR (@vinsinners) March 16, 2020