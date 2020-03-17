Listen Live

WARNING: A STUPID COVID-19 TikTok Challenge That’s Trending!

Don't be this dumb, please.

By Josh

I cannot believe that this is a thing.

A reminder, COVID-19 is a pandemic, and you’ve got to be careful of your people time, hand washing and more.

This tweet went VIRAL because of a DUMB TikTok challenge that some have unfortunately taken on:

I genuinely hope that this is a joke and people aren’t doing this seriously but…

THERE’S ANOTHER ONE:

Twitter reacted accordingly:

