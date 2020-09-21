WARNING: A TikTok Trend That Could Destroy Your Kid’s Teeth!

TikTok is a wonderful platform, but there is also a WHOLE lot of disinformation on the app.

Case in point, a few weeks ago, a “teeth whitening” hack went around, that involved a pool chemical and your teeth.

Not a good “life hack” to destroy your pearly whites.

Well another trend has come around: “reshaping your teeth”.

Some people have been insecure about the shape/size of their teeth, so they grind them down using a nail file!

OH GOD NO DON’T DO THIS.

It can knock your teeth out of aliment, and it’ll damage your enamel in a way that cannot be repaired.

Here’s a dentist explaining how the pros do it:

Let your kids know, yo, this is not the move.