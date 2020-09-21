WARNING: A TikTok Trend That Could Destroy Your Kid’s Teeth!
This is not lit. Don't mess with your teeth fam.
TikTok is a wonderful platform, but there is also a WHOLE lot of disinformation on the app.
Case in point, a few weeks ago, a “teeth whitening” hack went around, that involved a pool chemical and your teeth.
Not a good “life hack” to destroy your pearly whites.
Well another trend has come around: “reshaping your teeth”.
Some people have been insecure about the shape/size of their teeth, so they grind them down using a nail file!
OH GOD NO DON’T DO THIS.
It can knock your teeth out of aliment, and it’ll damage your enamel in a way that cannot be repaired.
Here’s a dentist explaining how the pros do it:
@dr.m_Thank you for 200k. Love you guys all!! ##dentist ##nailfile ##healthtips
@kaybrazzzzWhatever you do don’t do this. I only did bc I’m stupid and was curious ##filingteeth ##teeth ##fyp
Let your kids know, yo, this is not the move.