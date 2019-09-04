WASH YOUR BRA

And like everything you wear, it has to be washed semi-regularly. So, ladies: When was the last time you put your bras in the laundry? Last week? A few weeks ago?

Can you even remember? The best practice is washing a bra after you’ve worn it three times, experts told Buzzfeed. And, of course, if you’re sweating in a sports bra, throw it straight in the laundry.

It’s also a good idea to rotate the bras you wear, according to Elle. Why? Otherwise sweat, dirt, oil, and bacteria starts to accumulate on your bra straight from your skin.

What a lovely image! But it’s also probably the one thing that’ll convince us to wash them more often. (Greatist.com)