WASH YOUR BRA

Putting on a bra every day is kind of the worst, but it's also a fact of life for most women.

And like everything you wear, it has to be washed semi-regularly.  So, ladies: When was the last time you put your bras in the laundry? Last week? A few weeks ago? 

Can you even remember? The best practice is washing a bra after you’ve worn it three times, experts told Buzzfeed. And, of course, if you’re sweating in a sports bra, throw it straight in the laundry. 

It’s also a good idea to rotate the bras you wear, according to Elle. Why? Otherwise sweat, dirt, oil, and bacteria starts to accumulate on your bra straight from your skin. 

What a lovely image! But it’s also probably the one thing that’ll convince us to wash them more often. (Greatist.com)

