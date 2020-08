Rocco Figaretti has done something that even the most avid golfers have yet to do, sink a hole-in-one.

The only difference is, Rocco has little experience in the world, let alone on a golf course as he’s only 4.

Rocco was rockin’ Crocs on a course in West Virginia when he sent a heat seeker toward the cup.

Rocco was in disbelief until he saw for himself, his Dad meanwhile…