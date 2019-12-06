WATCH: Alanis Morissette & Jimmy Fallon Busking in NYC Subway

Alanis Morissette is back!! This week dropping a major concert announcement in celebration of the 25th Anniversary of ‘Jagged Little Pill.’

The 90’s nostalgia will be running wild on July 11th at Budweiser Stage, Toronto with Garbage & Liz Phair. (Tickets on-sale Friday, December 13th)

During her appearance this week on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon she tried her best to be dressed in disguise, (you could never disguise that voice though.) Watch a performance of “The Little Drummer Boy” and “You Oughta Know.”