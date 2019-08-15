WATCH: Alessia Cara Does AMAZING Impression of Alanis Morissette

Alessia Cara is a 23 year-old singer from Brampton with exceptional talent. Since the release of her debut album in 2015 she has already been nominated 4 times for Grammy Awards.

August 14th she was a guest playing Wheel of Musical Impressions with Jimmy Fallon and her impressions of both Amy Winehouse and Alanis Morissette were unbelievable.

This wasn’t her first time playing Wheel of Musical Impressions though. Jimmy Fallon learned of Alessia’s range of talent 2 years ago playing the same game.