WATCH: Amy Schumer Shows Her Struggle Putting On Socks While Pregnant
It's so easy - Not
Amy Schumer’s openness and honesty are qualities that I admire, as she shows the ups and downs of everyday life during times like this…
Amy and her husband, Chris Fischer married last February and announced they were expecting their first child in October. While on her comedy tour, she has shown us that the pregnancy hasn’t always been easy.
Texas I am so deeply sorry. I have been really looking forward to these shows. I have to reschedule. I am in the hospital. I’m fine. Baby’s fine but everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story. I’ve been even more ill this trimester. I have hyperemesis and it blows. Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bullshit! Sending so much love to the doctors and nurses taking great care of me and Tati! They are cool as hell! And Texas I am really really sorry and I’ll be out there as soon as I’m better.
Her new Netflix comedy special, “Growing” is out now.
My special #GROWING is available starting at midnight tonight! Thanks to the editors @kellylyonedit and @cplatas – assistant editor. @florianballhaus the DP @ryanecunningham for all post work. @rayangry for the incredible music @berniekaminski for line producing. @marcusraboydirector for watching my back while I was on stage. @tomlappinn for his camera work @kimmykuppkakes for hair @andrea_tiller for makeup @hatchgal for my dress. All the local Chicago crew from the camera ops to the PAs. Stage manager. @513designstudio for the set!Lighting design by Robert Peterson. Prompter. Everything ran so smooth! Catering to ushers. To the great audience and the people of Chicago. I am very proud of my work on this as the director and that my production company produced this. It was hard work and i was sick and pregnant. Thanks for believing i could do it @netflixisajoke Especially Robbie Lisa and Grig and Ted! Thanks @miacomedy and @janellejamescomedy for getting the crowd right. Thanks berk! Thanks to @mugsykane and @kimcaramele and @mofischhh for helping me every step of the way and telling me if my jokes sucked and slowly manipulating me into doing it at a gorgeous theater instead of a little club. @chicagotheatre is astounding. But more than anyone and im assuming no one is reading this anymore. But thank you to my husband, Chris who has kept me going during this pregnancy. His willingness and desire to be open with the world about himself and our marriage is courageous and beautiful. He makes me laugh more than anyone and he laughs at me more than anyone. I am more than grateful to have found such an amazing partner and best friend. I’m shocked. I didn’t think this love was out there for me. But it was and it is and I can’t wait to spend my life with you and our growing family. This special is dedicated to my friend @clubsodakenny son Doug and to our new baby who will be joining us very very soon.