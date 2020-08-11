WATCH: Another Save By the Bell Reboot Trailer

Saved By The Bell has hoards of fans who watched every Saturday morning. It is loved … in nostalgia. The reboot? Well, it seems that fans of the original are not looking forward to it, at least, not based on the newest trailer.

Some comments include:

This MIGHT have worked if the “kids” they used didn’t come off so cringy, the energy of the show seems off and the visuals look too glossy and lifetime-ey.

Honestly, Jimmy Fallon’s remake of Saved By the Bell looks more like a real Reboot than this one. how sad.

I feel like I’m the only one who’s sorta excited/okay with this…

Check out the new trailer and let me know what you think?



The show will be available through Corus in Canada. Corus owns a streaming platform called StackTV as well as traditional television channels. It’s unclear on what platform they will air the show.