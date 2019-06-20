Listen Live

Watch: Beyoncé and Donald Glover Sing ‘Can You Feel The Love Tonight’ In New Lion King Trailer

'The Lion King' Hits The Big Screen On July 18th

By Kool Celebrities

Disney’s live-action remake of The Lion King is almost here, and a new trailer has arrived, which features Beyoncé and Donald Glover singing Elton John’s “Can You Feel the Love Tonight.”

The brief clip features 30 seconds of the duet, making for a sweet, heartwarming rendition of the hit original tune. The clip sees Glover’s Simba and Beyoncé’s Nala snuggling on a cliff, James Earl Jones’ Mufasa and Simba looking out upon their vast kingdom, and more.

Watch the new trailer for The Lion King below.

 

The Lion King hits theatres July 18th.

Related posts

Beyoncé & Donald Glover Sing, ‘Can You Feel The Love Tonight’

Endgame Back in Theatres: New Scenes

Watch: P!nk releases new video for ’90 Days’