Watch: Beyoncé and Donald Glover Sing ‘Can You Feel The Love Tonight’ In New Lion King Trailer

Disney’s live-action remake of The Lion King is almost here, and a new trailer has arrived, which features Beyoncé and Donald Glover singing Elton John’s “Can You Feel the Love Tonight.”

The brief clip features 30 seconds of the duet, making for a sweet, heartwarming rendition of the hit original tune. The clip sees Glover’s Simba and Beyoncé’s Nala snuggling on a cliff, James Earl Jones’ Mufasa and Simba looking out upon their vast kingdom, and more.

Watch the new trailer for The Lion King below.

New #TheLionKing international TV spot featuring Beyoncé and Donald Glover singing “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” 🦁👑 pic.twitter.com/L5FzVyKcXD — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) June 20, 2019

The Lion King hits theatres July 18th.