Watch: Beyoncé and Donald Glover Sing ‘Can You Feel The Love Tonight’ In New Lion King Trailer
'The Lion King' Hits The Big Screen On July 18th
Disney’s live-action remake of The Lion King is almost here, and a new trailer has arrived, which features Beyoncé and Donald Glover singing Elton John’s “Can You Feel the Love Tonight.”
The brief clip features 30 seconds of the duet, making for a sweet, heartwarming rendition of the hit original tune. The clip sees Glover’s Simba and Beyoncé’s Nala snuggling on a cliff, James Earl Jones’ Mufasa and Simba looking out upon their vast kingdom, and more.
Watch the new trailer for The Lion King below.
New #TheLionKing international TV spot featuring Beyoncé and Donald Glover singing “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” 🦁👑 pic.twitter.com/L5FzVyKcXD
— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) June 20, 2019
The Lion King hits theatres July 18th.