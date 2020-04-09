WATCH: Bored Ontario Family Recreate ‘The Simpsons’ Opening

Joel A. Sutherland, his wife Colleen and their three children, 10 year old Charles, Bronwen, 8, and Fiona, 3, decided to make the most of their ample time together and recreate the iconic opening scene from the TV show, ‘The Simpsons’.

Everything is in there; from Lisa getting kicked out of music class, to Bart skateboarding through town and even little Maggie “driving”, this family definitely nailed it!

Joel said the whole project took about 2 weeks to film and edit, and the costumes were easy enough to find, since they already had them from a family Halloween costume a couple years ago.

The video was uploaded on April 8th and already has over 30,000 views since this article was published. Joel captioned the video saying:

(Video & Image Courtesy of Joel A. Sutherland/YouTube)