WATCH: Canadian Duo Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine Cover ‘If The World Was Ending’

Canadian duo Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine just released a beautiful cover of JP Saxe and Julia Michaels’ pandemic anthem, ‘If The World Was Ending.’

They actually had previously posted the cover on TikTok before the world went on lockdown.

“Covering ‘If The World Was Ending’ was definitely a sign of the times,” ExJ say. “The whole world is going through something really difficult and for us at least, it’s making us reflect on what we really want, people we really care about.

“‘If The World Was Ending’ is such a beautifully written song that talks about that vulnerable feeling of still caring about somebody you can’t have anymore,” they said.

Check out their performance below:

The duo is nominated for Junos for Group of the Year and Pop Album of the Year.

Their latest single is ‘Want You Back.’