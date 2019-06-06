WATCH: Canadians Were Asked to Trash Talk the Raptors Opponent
We're way too nice...
Following last night’s Game 3 victory in Golden State the Raptors now lead the NBA Finals 2 game to 1.
No matter the elements, they got us. #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/4VVWLYTuuI
— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) June 6, 2019
Canada has embraced the Raptors, outdoor and indoor viewing parties are occurring everywhere now. Over 1,000 people showed to to watch at Barrie Molson Centre last night.
Jimmy Kimmel did his best attempt to take the Warriors & Raptors rivalry to the next level, but he would learn quickly that… We’re too nice for that!
Game 4 of the NBA Finals goes Friday night and Canadian group, Walk Off the Earth have a big announcement for it…
Exciting announcement!! Tune in to Game 4 🏀 @NBA @Raptors VS. @warriors June 7th at 9pm ET. and see us perform the Canadian National anthem live on ABC & TSN. We can’t wait! pic.twitter.com/eK2rvIlA9s
— Walk off the Earth (@WalkOffTheEarth) June 4, 2019