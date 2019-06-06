WATCH: Canadians Were Asked to Trash Talk the Raptors Opponent

Following last night’s Game 3 victory in Golden State the Raptors now lead the NBA Finals 2 game to 1.

Canada has embraced the Raptors, outdoor and indoor viewing parties are occurring everywhere now. Over 1,000 people showed to to watch at Barrie Molson Centre last night.

Jimmy Kimmel did his best attempt to take the Warriors & Raptors rivalry to the next level, but he would learn quickly that… We’re too nice for that!

Game 4 of the NBA Finals goes Friday night and Canadian group, Walk Off the Earth have a big announcement for it…