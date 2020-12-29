WATCH: Clips from Schitt’s Creek to Perfectly Sum Up 2020

Schitt’s Creek is the “Little Canadian Show that Could” that won hearts all over the world, and swept the Emmy Awards in 2020. Clips from the show make great gifs but, Breeana Flannery on Youtube has done more that make gifs. She has put together a video with clips from the TV show to describe every month of 2020. It is funny!

The clincher, though, is the very last scene. I have to say, after the year we’ve had, it almost made me cry.

Check it out:

