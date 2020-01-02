WATCH: DISNEY+ TEASES WHAT’S COMING IN 2020 WITH ‘LIZZIE MCGUIRE’ REVIVAL, ‘STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS,’ MORE IN NEW CLIP
Disney+ has released a new clip teasing everything coming to the platform in 2020, featuring the Lizzie McGuire revival Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and more.
The teaser features clips from a variety of movies and television shows like the live action Lion King and Aladdin remakes, Toy Story 4, Muppets Now, and more. It also highlights a big reveal for Marvel fans, as WandaVision, which is the Avengers spin-off series, has been moved up to a 2020 release from 2021.
Check out what’s coming to Disney+ in 2020 below.