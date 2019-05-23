WATCH: “Downton Abbey” Movie Trailer!

The full trailer for the eagerly awaited movie based on the popular television series Downton Abbey has been released.

The film is set in 1927 and according to the trailer the plot revolves around the King and Queen of England coming to the estate for a visit.

The scrambling to get Downton Abbey ready for the royals means the major stars of the show are in the movie. There’s even a return by former butler Charles Carson (played by Jim Carter).

The beloved British series ran for six seasons until 2015 and focused on the wealthy Crawley family and their servants.

The “Downton Abbey” movie hits theatres on September 20.