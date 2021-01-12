WATCH: Ed Sheeran Get REJECTED During Audition
We know he can sing, but he CAN'T Dance
We know superstar Ed Sheeran can sing, write and play guitar, but apparently his dance moves need some work.
He was auditioning for a musical series called ‘Britannia High’, which aired in 2008. It was kind of a UK version of ‘GLEE’.
The audition tape has surfaced online showing Ed wowing the judges with his vocals, but his dance moves made them give him a quick and hard rejection after a failed attempt at some choreography.
Watch Ed below from :17 to :42.
(Video & Image courtesy of The Ugly Bug Ball/YouTube)
Needless to say, Ed didn’t get a part in the show, but I really don’t think he really cares about that now.