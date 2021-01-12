WATCH: Ed Sheeran Get REJECTED During Audition

We know superstar Ed Sheeran can sing, write and play guitar, but apparently his dance moves need some work.

He was auditioning for a musical series called ‘Britannia High’, which aired in 2008. It was kind of a UK version of ‘GLEE’.

The audition tape has surfaced online showing Ed wowing the judges with his vocals, but his dance moves made them give him a quick and hard rejection after a failed attempt at some choreography.

Watch Ed below from :17 to :42.

(Video & Image courtesy of The Ugly Bug Ball/YouTube)

Needless to say, Ed didn’t get a part in the show, but I really don’t think he really cares about that now.