WATCH: Ellen DeGeneres Opens Her New Season with Apology

The Ellen DeGeneres Show opened Season 18 in Los Angeles with Ellen actually on a stage for the first time in months after taping from home during quarantine.

The show was halted in March due to the pandemic and was then followed by many past and present employees making claims about a toxic workplace environment.

The controversy led WarnerMedia to investigate and oust three senior producers on the show.

Ellen vowed to address the allegations and she didn’t shy away. During today’s monologue she was openly honest…