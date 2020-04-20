WATCH: Elmo’s Play Date – Full Episode

Sesame Street is, and has always been a security blanket that parents could always rely on. Providing educational entertainment from incredibly fun and relatable characters.

Last week for the first time ever Sesame Street aired a prime-time evening episode on the Cartoon Network. Elmo’s Dad, (long time Sesame Street fans will remember) and Elmo hosted it over a video chat from their house.

It’s one even parents will enjoy, coming at just the right time.