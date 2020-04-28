Listen Live

WATCH: First Look of Becoming on Netflix

Michelle Obama "So little of who I am happened in those 8 years"

By Host Blogs, Kool Celebrities

Becoming, a new film on Netflix with the same title as Michelle Obama’s wildly popular memoire, hits the streaming service on May 6th.

Becoming is an intimate look into the life of former First Lady Michelle Obama during a moment of profound change, not only for her personally but for the country she and her husband served over eight impactful years in the White House. The film offers a rare and up-close look at her life, taking viewers behind the scenes as she embarks on a 34-city tour that highlights the power of community to bridge our divides and the spirit of connection that comes when we openly and honestly share our stories.” – Netflix

Check out a ‘first look’:

 

Image: Netflix/ YouTube

